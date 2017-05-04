GMR Infrastructure gains 3%, in race for airport project in Philippines

Shares of GMR Infrastructure added 3.5 percent intraday Thursday as company's JV is in race for airport project in Philippines.

The GMR-Megawide consortium which is currently operating the Mactan Cebu international airport in the Philippines, is in race for the Davao airport in the Far Eastern nation.

The Davao airport, also known as the Francisco Bangoy international airport, is the third busiest airport in the Pacific island nation and is located at Catitipan in Davao City in the Mindanao province.

According to the Philippines government, the GMR-Megawide consortium has emerged as a pre-qualified bidder for the 40.57 billion pesos (around USD 810 million) airport project.

According to prequalification bid document, the contract is for developing and running the operations as well as maintenance of the existing airport facilities. It also includes expansion/construction of new passenger terminal, along with all associated infrastructure, facilities and equipment as per applicable standards.

The winning bidder will also have to enhance/develop operations and maintain the landside facilities (new and existing terminals) and airside facilities (including apron, runway and taxiway) to meet the growing demand.

However, air traffic control and air navigation services are not part of the project, the Philippines government said in the scope of the project.

GMR officials were not immediately available for comments.

The Davao airport, which has been operational for more than 15 years now, handled over 3.5 million passengers in 2016, and has been growing at 10 per cent CAGR, it said.

The GMR-Megawide combine currently manages the Mactan Cebu international airport in the Philippines since 2013.

In December 2013 GMR Infrastructure in partnership with Megawide Construction Corporation of the Philippines emerged as the highest bidder after offering a bid premium of 14.4 billion pesos or around USD 320 million.

The GMR Group manages two international airports--New Delhi and Hyderabad -- and has won the bid to build a greenfield airport at Mopa in north Goa.

At 09:25 hrs GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 17.15, up Rs 0.30, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.