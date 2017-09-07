GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sells 12.62 lakh shares of Gateway Distriparks

On September 6, 2017 GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 12,62,319 shares of Gateway Distriparks at Rs 219.67 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.11 percent or Rs 4.65 at Rs 215.65 on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 292.20 and 52-week low Rs 210.35 on 06 July, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.