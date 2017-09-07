App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 07, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sells 12.62 lakh shares of Gateway Distriparks

GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 12,62,319 shares of Gateway Distriparks.

GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sells 12.62 lakh shares of Gateway Distriparks

On September 6, 2017 GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 12,62,319 shares of Gateway Distriparks at Rs 219.67 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.11 percent or Rs 4.65 at Rs 215.65 on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 292.20 and 52-week low Rs 210.35 on 06 July, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.