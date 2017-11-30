GMO Emerging Domestic Opp Fund buys 10.67 lakh shares of Action Construction

On November 29, 2017 Mona Aggarwal sold 49,90,000 shares of Action Construction Equipment at Rs 135.97 on the NSE.

However, GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 10,67,007 shares at Rs 136.84.

On Wednesday, Action Construction Equipment ended at Rs 138.10, down Rs 10.70, or 7.19 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 156.40 and 52-week low Rs 43.10 on 24 November, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.7 percent below its 52-week high and 220.42 percent above its 52-week low.