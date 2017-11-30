App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMO Emerging Domestic Opp Fund buys 10.67 lakh shares of Action Construction

GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 10,67,007 shares of Action Construction Equipment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On November 29, 2017 Mona Aggarwal sold 49,90,000 shares of Action Construction Equipment at Rs 135.97 on the NSE.

However, GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 10,67,007 shares at Rs 136.84.

On Wednesday, Action Construction Equipment ended at Rs 138.10, down Rs 10.70, or 7.19 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 156.40 and 52-week low Rs 43.10 on 24 November, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.7 percent below its 52-week high and 220.42 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.