GMO Emerging Domestic Opp Fund buys 1.70 lakh shares of Dollar Industries

On April 25, 2017 GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 1,70,659 shares of Dollar Industries at Rs 1,521.05 on the NSE.

However, Shakuntala Exim sold 75,000 shares at Rs 1,521.05 and V K Mercantile sold 70,000 shares at Rs 1,521.05.

On Tuesday, Dollar Industries ended at Rs 1,521.05, up Rs 72.40, or 5 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,521.05.