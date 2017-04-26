Apr 26, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GMO Emerging Domestic Opp Fund buys 1.70 lakh shares of Dollar Industries
On April 25, 2017 Shakuntala Exim sold 75,000 shares of Dollar Industries at Rs 1,521.05 and V K Mercantile sold 70,000 shares at Rs 1,521.05.
On April 25, 2017 GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 1,70,659 shares of Dollar Industries at Rs 1,521.05 on the NSE.
On Tuesday, Dollar Industries ended at Rs 1,521.05, up Rs 72.40, or 5 percent on the NSE.
It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,521.05.