App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMDC surges 15% on strong Q4 numbers

Total income rose 49.5 percent at Rs 543.9 crore against Rs 363.9 crore.

GMDC surges 15% on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) touched 52-week high of Rs 145, surges 15 percent intraday Wednesday on handsome numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company’s Q4 net profit increased by 128 percent at Rs 90 crore against Rs 39.5 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income rose 49.5 percent at Rs 543.9 crore against Rs 363.9 crore.

The company’s operating profit (EBITDA) was up 116 percent at Rs 148.5 crore and EBITDA margin was up 880 bps at 28.3 percent.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has recommended dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

At 13:33 hrs Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation was quoting at Rs 134.40, up Rs 8.95, or 7.13 percent on the BSE.

In the last one year the share price has increased by 94 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GMDC

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.