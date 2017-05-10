GMDC surges 15% on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) touched 52-week high of Rs 145, surges 15 percent intraday Wednesday on handsome numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company’s Q4 net profit increased by 128 percent at Rs 90 crore against Rs 39.5 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income rose 49.5 percent at Rs 543.9 crore against Rs 363.9 crore.

The company’s operating profit (EBITDA) was up 116 percent at Rs 148.5 crore and EBITDA margin was up 880 bps at 28.3 percent.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has recommended dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

At 13:33 hrs Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation was quoting at Rs 134.40, up Rs 8.95, or 7.13 percent on the BSE.

In the last one year the share price has increased by 94 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil