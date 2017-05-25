App
May 25, 2017 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global Vectra Helicorp up 20% as Q4 net profit zooms to 2,376%

For the financial year, net profit rose 71.88 percent to Rs22.19 crore in the year ended March 2017 as against Rs12.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2016.

Moneycontrol News

Global Vectra Helicorp rallied nearly 20 percent and is now locked in upper circuit at Rs123.95 on Thursday, after the company reported 2,376 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 12.38 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2016. The net sales rose 17.22 percent YoY to Rs 97.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2016.

At 09:40 AM; Global Vectra was locked in upper circuit at Rs123.95.

The net sales rose 4.36 percent to Rs372.95 crore for the year ended March 2017 as against Rs 357.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2016.

