Sep 08, 2017 09:45 AM IST |

Global Vectra Helicorp, Plastiblends down 3-10% on poor Q1 numbers

Global Vectra Helicorp has registered 57 percent de-growth in its June quarter (Q1FY18) at Rs 90 lakh due to higher tax rate against profit of Rs 2.2 crore in Q1FY17.



Moneycontrol News

Shares of Global Vectra Helicorp and Plastiblends India declined 3-10 percent intraday Friday on the back of poor Q1 numbers.

Plastiblends India has reported 41 percent decline in its Q1FY18 at Rs 5.2 crore versus Rs 8.8 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue slipped 2 percent at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 147 crore.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) was down 16 percent at Rs 11.4 crore and margin was down at 8.65 percent

Global Vectra Helicorp has registered 57 percent de-growth in its June quarter (Q1FY18) at Rs 90 lakh due to higher tax rate against profit of Rs 2.2 crore in Q1FY17.

Meanwhile, revenue was up 5 percent at Rs 99.8 crore and EBITDA was up 12 percent at Rs 17.2 crore.

At 09:41 hrs Plastiblends India was quoting at Rs 261.50, down 2.32 percent and Global Vectra Helicorp was quoting at Rs 148.50, down 7.82 percent on the BSE.

