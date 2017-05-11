Global Denims buys 12 lakh shares of Stampede Capital

On May 10, 2017 Global Denims bought 12,00,000 shares of Stampede Capital at Rs 22 on the NSE.

However, Usha Rani Meenavalli sold 21,10,000 shares at Rs 21.54.

On Wednesday, Stampede Capital was quoting at Rs 22.25, up Rs 0.70, or 3.25 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 37.32 and 52-week low Rs 16.76 on 25 July, 2016 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.