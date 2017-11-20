App
Nov 20, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma up 2% on USFDA approval for HAILEYTM 24 Fe tablets

HAILEYTM 24 Fe is a generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Share price of Glenmark Pharma added 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has received USFDA approval for HAILEYTM 24 Fe tablets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for HAILEYTM 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), 1 mg/20 mcg.

The Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 96.7 million, as per IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending September 2017.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 128 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 59 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

The stock slipped more than 37 percent in the last 9 months.

In the quarter ended September 2017 the company had posted 4 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 214 crore from Rs 223 crore in a year ago period.

At 09:32 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 594.65, up Rs 10.85, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

