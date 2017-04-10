Glenmark Pharma up 1%, receives USFDA approval for Fenofibrate capsules

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Glenmark Pharma gained more than 1 percent intraday Monday as it has receives ANDA approval for Fenofibrate Capsules USP.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fenofibrate Capsules USP, 67 mg, 134 mg and 200 mg, the generic version of Tricor Micronized Capsules, 67 mg, 134 mg, and 200 mg of AbbVie, Inc.

"For the 12 month period ending February 2017, the Tricor Micronized Capsules has achieved annual sales of approximately USD 97.5 million, as per IMS Health data.

The company's current portfolio consists of 114 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and approximately 64 ANDA?s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

At 11:13 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 869.65, up Rs 6.85, or 0.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil