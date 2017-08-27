Glenmark Pharma rises 2% on USFDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Glenmark Pharma gained nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday on USFDA approval.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.1%.

Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointmen is a generic version of Kenalog Ointment, 0.1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The Kenalog Ointment, 0.1% market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 26.3 million, as per IMS Health sales data for the 12 months period ending June 2017.

The company's current portfolio consists of 122 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 64 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, the company continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

At 09:41 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 605, up Rs 3.60, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil