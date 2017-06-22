App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 22, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma rises 2% on tentative USFDA nod for Solifenacin Succinate tablets

The company's current portfolio consists of 117 products authorized for distribution in the US market place and 68 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

Glenmark Pharma rises 2% on tentative USFDA nod for Solifenacin Succinate tablets


Moneycontrol News

Shares of pharma major Glenmark Pharma rose as much as 2.5 percent intraday Thursday as it has received tentative USFDA nod for Solifenacin Succinate tablets.

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Solifenacin Succinate tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, which is a generic version of Vesicare tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Astellas Pharma US Inc," as per company release.

The Vesicare tablets achieved annual sales of approximately USD 1.1 billion for the 12 month period ending April 2017, as per IMS Health sales data.

The company's current portfolio consists of 117 products authorized for distribution in the US market place and 68 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, company continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

On June 21, the company has entered into a licensing agreement with Boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc., for exclusive rights to a small molecule, oncology compound based on Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) biology.

At 09:25 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 635.70, up Rs 7, or 1.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.