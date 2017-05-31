Glenmark Pharma gains 2% on ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules

Moneycontrol News

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained more than 2 percent in morning trade Wednesday on receiving final approval from the US health regulator for Atomoxetine capsules.

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Atomoxetine capsules USP, 10 mg, 18 mg, 25 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 100 mg," the company said in its filing.

Atomoxetine capsules, a generic version of Strattera Capsules of Eli Lilly and Company, is used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2017, the Strattera capsules achieved annual sales of approximately USD 1.1 billion.

Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 117 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and approximately 67 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, the company continued to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

At 09:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 635.45, up Rs 10.90, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar