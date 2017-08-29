Gillette, Bodal Chemicals, Bharat Bijlee down 3-10% on poor numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Gillette India, Bodal Chemicals and Bharat Bijlee declined 3-10 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor numbers declared by companies in the quarter ended June 2017.

Gillete India's Q2CY17 PAT down was 21 percent at Rs 37.6 crore and revenue slipped 10 percent at Rs 437 crore.

Bodal Chemicals' Q1 revenue was down 1 percent at Rs 295 crore and margins fell 170 bps at 18.6 percent.

Bharat Bijlee has reported loss of Rs 3.8 crore, while its EBITDA loss stood at Rs 3.9 crore.

At 14:38 hrs Gillette India was quoting at Rs 5,235, down 1.46 percent, Bodal Chemicals was quoting at Rs 162.80, down 3.15 percent and Bharat Bijlee was quoting at Rs 1,100, down 9.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil