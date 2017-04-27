App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GIC Housing jumps 4% on robust Q4 numbers

The net interest income of the company was up 28 percent at Rs 99.7 crore versus Rs 77.9 crore.

GIC Housing jumps 4% on robust Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of GIC Housing Finance touched 52-week high of Rs 524.90, rises nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday on robust fourth quarter numbers.

The company has registered 29.8 percent growth in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 46.6 crore versus Rs 35.9 crore, in the same quarter last year.

The net interest income of the company was up 28 percent at Rs 99.7 crore versus Rs 77.9 crore.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting held on April, 26 has recommended a dividend at 50 percent i.e. Rs 5 per equity share for FY2016-17.

The company has also approved the increase in the borrowing powers from Rs 10000 crore to Rs 12500 crore subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 27th AGM.

The company revised the limit of raising of funds by issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/bonds through private placement basis upto Rs 800 crore subject to approval of shareholders.

At 09:58 hrs GIC Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 513.55, up Rs 7.85, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.

The share has given return of 101 percent in last one year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 25.44 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 20.19.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GIC Housing Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.