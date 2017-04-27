GIC Housing jumps 4% on robust Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of GIC Housing Finance touched 52-week high of Rs 524.90, rises nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday on robust fourth quarter numbers.

The company has registered 29.8 percent growth in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 46.6 crore versus Rs 35.9 crore, in the same quarter last year.

The net interest income of the company was up 28 percent at Rs 99.7 crore versus Rs 77.9 crore.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting held on April, 26 has recommended a dividend at 50 percent i.e. Rs 5 per equity share for FY2016-17.

The company has also approved the increase in the borrowing powers from Rs 10000 crore to Rs 12500 crore subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 27th AGM.

The company revised the limit of raising of funds by issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/bonds through private placement basis upto Rs 800 crore subject to approval of shareholders.

At 09:58 hrs GIC Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 513.55, up Rs 7.85, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.

The share has given return of 101 percent in last one year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 25.44 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 20.19.

Posted by Rakesh Patil