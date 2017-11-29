App
Nov 29, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Genus Power Infrastructures rises nearly 5% on order win from EESL

The company has won an order from EESL for supply of 13.5 lakh smart meters for the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Share price of Genus Power Infrastructures gained further on Wednesday on the back of order win from EESL.

The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 68.90, rising nearly 5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday on order win worth Rs 453 crore.

The company has won an order from EESL for supply of 13.5 lakh smart meters for the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

This tender was opened in October by EESL for the supply of 50 lakh smart meters where company emerged as L2 bidder.

Post this order, the total order book of the company stand at Rs 1226 crore.

The company is expecting the supply to commence from Q1FY19.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint MD of Genus Power said, “We are pleased to have secured a large order from EESL in the smart meter segment. This is the beginning of the smart meter era in the country and being part of this order will enhance the brand value of Genus."

"We are confident to play a significant role in the digitization phase the power sector in India will witness in the next few years,” he added.

At 09:19 hrs Genus Power Infrastructures was quoting at Rs 67.85, up Rs 2.10, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

