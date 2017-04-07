GE Power India jumps 3% on order win of Rs 237 crore

Moneycontrol News

GE Power India shares jumped 3 percent intraday Friday on order win worth Rs 237.6 crore.

The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 237.6 crore (USD 35.4 million) by GE Power AG to supply 1 x 150 MW CFB Boiler and Electrostatic Precipitator Components.

The company's scope of work consists of majorly supply of CFB Boiler Components including steel structure, pressure parts, all auxiliaries, duct work, refractory, electrical & instrumentation etc. and electrostatic precipitator components including steel structure, ducting etc.

At 10:56 hrs GE Power India was quoting at Rs 607.55, up Rs 10, or 1.67 percent on the BSE.

