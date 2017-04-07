App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 07, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GE Power India jumps 3% on order win of Rs 237 crore

The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 237.6 crore (USD 35.4 million) by GE Power AG to supply 1 x 150 MW CFB Boiler and Electrostatic Precipitator Components.

GE Power India jumps 3% on order win of Rs 237 crore

Moneycontrol News

GE Power India shares jumped 3 percent intraday Friday on order win worth Rs 237.6 crore.

The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 237.6 crore (USD 35.4 million) by GE Power AG to supply 1 x 150 MW CFB Boiler and Electrostatic Precipitator Components.

The company's scope of work consists of majorly supply of CFB Boiler Components including steel structure, pressure parts, all auxiliaries, duct work, refractory, electrical & instrumentation etc. and electrostatic precipitator components including steel structure, ducting etc.

At 10:56 hrs GE Power India was quoting at Rs 607.55, up Rs 10, or 1.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GE Power AG #GE Power India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.