App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gati surges 8% on 3-fold increase in Q1 net profit

The company has reported three-fold increase in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 18.31 crore against Rs 5.11 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Gati surges 8% on 3-fold increase in Q1 net profit

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Gati surged 8 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of strong numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended June 2017.

The company has reported three-fold increase in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 18.31 crore against Rs 5.11 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The revenue was flat at Rs 426 crore versus at Rs 425 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 35 percent at Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 28.1 crore.

At 13:29 hrs Gati was quoting at Rs 113.40, up Rs 5.55, or 5.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 156.65 and 52-week low Rs 101.60 on 23 August, 2016 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

The stock was down nearly 25 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.