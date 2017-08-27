Gati surges 8% on 3-fold increase in Q1 net profit

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Gati surged 8 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of strong numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended June 2017.

The company has reported three-fold increase in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 18.31 crore against Rs 5.11 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The revenue was flat at Rs 426 crore versus at Rs 425 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 35 percent at Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 28.1 crore.

At 13:29 hrs Gati was quoting at Rs 113.40, up Rs 5.55, or 5.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 156.65 and 52-week low Rs 101.60 on 23 August, 2016 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

The stock was down nearly 25 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil