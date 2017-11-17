App
Nov 17, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gati shares rise 7% after September quarter earnings

The company has recorded 179 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 20.77 crore against Rs 7.44 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Gati rose 7 percent intraday Friday after second quarter earnings.

The company has recorded 179 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 20.77 crore against Rs 7.44 crore.

Revenue decreased 4.6 percent at Rs 405.97 crore against Rs 425.65 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 146.35 and 52-week low Rs 101.60 on 30 March, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.63 percent below its 52-week high and 24.41 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:56 hrs Gati was quoting at Rs 126.20, up Rs 6.70, or 5.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

