Garware Wall Ropes up 3% on strong Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Garware Wall Ropes rose 3.75 percent intraday Monday as the company has declared strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2017.

The company's Q1Y18 net profit increased 31 percent at Rs 25.9 crore against Rs 19.81 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 14 percent at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 214 crore.

The margins was up 220 bps at 15.2 percent versus 13 percent.

The company has registered 10.3 percent jump in its net sales at Rs 243.2 crore in Q1FY18 against Rs 217.5 crore.

Vayu Garware, CMD of Garware Wall Ropes said, “FY18 has started off well with the healthy growths in our differentiated product portfolio. A focused approach to increasing our reach and market penetration in international markets has shown results in the first quarter.”

At 10:22 hrs Garware Wall Ropes was quoting at Rs 947.50, up Rs 27.10, or 2.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil