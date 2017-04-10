Gammon Infra rises 15%, increases stake in Indira Container Terminal

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Gammon Infrastructure Projects surged more than 15 percent intraday Friday as it has increased its stake in Indira Container Terminal (ICTPL).

The company through amendment agreement has acquired additional 24 percent stake in ICTPL from Noatum Ports, S.L., Spain for an aggregate consideration of Rs 15 crore.

Post the acquisition, ICTPL has become subsidiary of company with increased shareholding from 50 percent to 74 percent in the paid up equity share capital if ICTPL.

At 10:42 hrs Gammon Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 4.95, up Rs 0.65, or 15.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil