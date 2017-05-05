App
May 05, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gallantt Metals, Astec Lifesciences slips 6% on poor Q4 numbers

Astec Lifesciences' Q4 net profit fell 37.5 percent to Rs 3.5 crore, while total income rose 8.3 percent at Rs 90.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Gallantt Metal and Astec Lifesciences declined 6 percent intraday Friday on poor Q4 (Jan-March) numbers.

Gallantt Metals has reported 53.4 percent decline in its Q4 net profit at Rs 5.5 crore versus Rs 11.8 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company was up 3.3 percent at Rs 179.9 crore versus Rs 174.2 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) fell 25.4 percent at Rs 13.8 crore and EBITDA margin was down 290 bps at 7.7 percent.

Astec Lifesciences' Q4 net profit fell 37.5 percent to Rs 3.5 crore, while total income rose 8.3 percent at Rs 90.5 crore.

The company's EBITDA was up 11.6 percent at Rs 16.3 crore and EBITDA margin was at 18 percent.

The company has exceptional loss of Rs 6 crore versus exceptional gain of Rs 1.4 crore.

At 11:33 hrs Astec Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 612.50, down 5.46 percent and Gallantt Metal was quoting at Rs 42.50, down 3.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

