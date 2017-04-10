Galaxy Entertainment up 5%, to supply bakery products to Birdy's

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Friday as it is going to supply bakery products at retail & corporate accounts of Birdy?s.

The company has entered into strategic arrangement to undertake the business of commissary operations and for supply of bakery food products at the retail outlets and corporate accounts of Birdy's.

The company shall extend its operations to supply the bakery food items to Big Bazaar outlets in Mumbai.

The new initiative is expected to generate revenue to the tune of Rs 25 crore per annum.

At 09:23 hrs Galaxy Entertainment was quoting at Rs 19.20, up Rs 0.90, or 4.92 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 200,379 shares, with no sellers available.

Posted by Rakesh Patil