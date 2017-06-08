GAIL sinks 3%; Motilal Oswal downgrades as US contracts pose threat of losses

Moneycontrol News

GAIL India shares fell more than 3 percent intraday Thursday after Motilal Oswal downgraded the stock to sell, citing likely threat of losses from its US contracts.

The research house expects 11 percent downside in the stock price at Rs 357 (target price), saying the state-owned gas distribution company may face challenges to find customers for the 5.8mmtpa import contracts it has signed with US companies.

According to the report, threat of losses on US shale gas import contracts looms large and may wipe out around 20 percent of EBITDA for each USD 1 per mmBtu loss.

In the current pricing environment, US shale would be around USD 2 per mmBtu more expensive than prevailing spot prices in Asia-Pacific. Incremental benefits from transmission, trading and petrochemicals are limited, Motilal Oswal feels.

GAIL has a total of 5.8mmtpa contracts signed with two US companies – 3.5mmtpa with Cheniere and 2.3mmtpa with Dominion Cove.

Due to high liquefaction and transportation cost, they are priced 20-30 percent higher than spot LNG in Asia-Pacific. As a result, GAIL has been unable to find customers, though offtake is expected to commence latest from early 2018.

Motilal Oswal does not see destination change to Europe as very lucrative due to low pricing environment in Europe. Unless the central government initiates some policy intervention to take care of these volumes, the research house expects a hit of Rs 2,000 crore annually for every USD 1 per mmBtu decline in realisation.

The brokerage house said led largely by the petrochemicals and LPG segments, it expects EBITDA to increase by 24 percent in FY18; but return on equity at 11.7 percent and return on capital employed at 10 percent would still remain around 5 percent lower than a decade ago due to increased balance sheet size.

With an increase in domestic gas production and LNG consumption, it expects GAIL's gas transmission volumes to increase 5 percent in FY18 and 10 percent in FY19.

At 13:12 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 391.70, down Rs 10.85, or 2.70 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar