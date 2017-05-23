App
May 23, 2017 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gail India slips 6% on dismal March quarter numbers

The company has reported 68.7 percent decline in its Q4 net profit at Rs 260.2 crore, which includes exceptional loss on impairment provision at Rs 788 crore.

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Gail India dropped 6.6 percent intraday Tuesday as it has reported dismal numbers in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4).

The company has reported 68.7 percent decline in its Q4 net profit at Rs 260.2 crore, which includes exceptional loss on impairment provision at Rs 788 crore.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 832.1 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 15.9 percent at Rs 13,674.1 crore versus Rs 11,802.4 crore.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) increased by 23 percent at Rs 1555.3 crore and margin was up at 11.6 percent.

The company at its meeting held on May 22, has recommended the payment of final dividend at 27 percent (Rs 2.7 per share) for the FY 2016-17, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

At 10:33 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 369.90, down Rs 21.25, or 5.43 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 23.73 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 15.62.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GAIL India

