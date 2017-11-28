Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund buys 17.81 lakh shares of Rallis India

On November 27, 2017 Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 17,81,405 shares of Rallis India at Rs 230 on the BSE.

On Monday, Rallis India ended at Rs 230.30, up Rs 0.65, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 264.60 and 52-week low Rs 188.45 on 31 March, 2017 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.96 percent below its 52-week high and 22.21 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 7.68 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 29.99. The latest book value of the company is Rs 57.87 per share.