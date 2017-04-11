Franklin Templeton MF buys 14.25 lakh shares of Somany Ceramics

On April 10, 2017 Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 14,25,000 shares of Somany Ceramics at Rs 680 on the NSE.

However, Latinia sold 17,06,400 shares at Rs 680.02.

On Monday, Somany Ceramics ended at Rs 680, down Rs 2.75, or 0.40 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 714.40 and 52-week low Rs 381.25 on 26 October, 2016 and 12 April, 2016, respectively.