Franklin Templeton Investment Fund buys 22 lakh shares of Kajaria Ceramics﻿

On April 7, 2017 Franklin Templeton Investment Fund bought 2,240,000 shares of Kajaria Ceramics at Rs 600 per share on the NSE. However, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 2,725,946 shares at Rs 600.81 per share on the NSE.

Kajaria Ceramics closed at Rs 614.90, down Rs 0.30, or 0.05 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 740.00 and 52-week low Rs 437.30 on 19 October, 2016 and 30 December, 2016, respectively.