Aug 31, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis tanks 6% as SC maintains status quo in share sale case against Singh brothers

The Supreme Court has refused to vacate stay on Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh from alienating and selling assets.

Fortis tanks 6% as SC maintains status quo in share sale case against Singh brothers

Moneycontrol News

Fortis Healthcare shares fell 5.8 percent intraday on Thursday after the Supreme Court reaffirmed status quo against Singh brothers in share sale case.

The court has refused to vacate stay on Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh from alienating and selling assets.

The court clarified that it maintained status quo, applicable to both encumbered & unencumbered assets.

Fortis shares pledged with Yes Bank and Axis Bank can't be disposed of as well, he said.

The next hearing on the said matter in Supreme Court will be on October 31.

Japanese healthcare firm Daiichi Sankyo, on August 10, filed a plea to stop dilution of stake by Singh brothers.

"The Supreme Court vide its interim order dated August 11, in the matter relating to Daiichi Sankyo Company versus Oscar Investments Limited & others, directed that status quo as on date with regard to shareholding of Fortis Healthcare Holding Private Limited, one of the promoter group entity in the company be maintained," the company had said in its filing on August 11.

At 12:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 148.25, down Rs 6.05, or 3.92 percent on the BSE.

