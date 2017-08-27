App
Aug 23, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

F&O cues: Nifty 9800 Put sheds 2.1 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues: Nifty 9600 Put added 3.8 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9800 Put shed 2.1 lakh shares in Open Interest.

F&O cues:

Nifty 9400 Put added 11.1 lakh shares in Open Interest on August 22

Nifty 9950 Call added 4.7 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9600 Put added 3.8 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9800 Call shed 2.1 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9800 Put shed 2.1 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on August 22 (Provisional data from NSE)

FII net buy Rs 209 crore in Index Future

FII net sell 561 crore in Index Options

FII net buy Rs 168 crore in Stock Future

