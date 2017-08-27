F&O cues: Nifty 9800 Put sheds 2.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O cues: Nifty 9600 Put added 3.8 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9800 Put shed 2.1 lakh shares in Open Interest.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9400 Put added 11.1 lakh shares in Open Interest on August 22
Nifty 9950 Call added 4.7 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9600 Put added 3.8 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9800 Call shed 2.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9800 Put shed 2.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on August 22 (Provisional data from NSE)
FII net buy Rs 209 crore in Index Future
FII net sell 561 crore in Index OptionsFII net buy Rs 168 crore in Stock Future