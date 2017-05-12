App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 12, 2017 07:45 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues: Nifty 9400 Call shed 4.6 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9500 Put added 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest.

F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues:

Nifty 9400 Put added 6.8 lakh shares in Open Interest on May 11

Nifty 9500 Put added 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9400 Call shed 4.6 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on May 11 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 155 crore in Index Future

FIIs net buy Rs 923 crore in Index Options

FIIs net buy Rs 434 crore in Stock Future

tags #F&O cues:

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.