May 12, 2017 07:45 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O cues: Nifty 9400 Call shed 4.6 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9500 Put added 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9400 Put added 6.8 lakh shares in Open Interest on May 11
Nifty 9500 Put added 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9400 Call shed 4.6 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on May 11 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 155 crore in Index Future
FIIs net buy Rs 923 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 434 crore in Stock Future