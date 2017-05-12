F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues:

Nifty 9400 Put added 6.8 lakh shares in Open Interest on May 11

Nifty 9500 Put added 6.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9400 Call shed 4.6 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on May 11 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 155 crore in Index Future

FIIs net buy Rs 923 crore in Index Options

FIIs net buy Rs 434 crore in Stock Future