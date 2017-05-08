May 08, 2017 07:42 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O Cues: Nifty 9400 Call adds 9.7 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O Cues: Nifty 9400 Call added 9.7 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9300 Put shed 8.26 lakh shares in OI.
F&O Cues:
Nifty 9400 Call added 9.7 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)
Nifty 9300 Put shed 8.26 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9200 Put shed 3.9 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 5 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 1088 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 1800 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 470 crore in Stock Futures