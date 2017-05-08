F&O Cues: Nifty 9400 Call adds 9.7 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O Cues:

Nifty 9400 Call added 9.7 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI)

Nifty 9300 Put shed 8.26 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9200 Put shed 3.9 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on May 5 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 1088 crore in Index Futures

FIIs net buy Rs 1800 crore in Index Options

FIIs net sell Rs 470 crore in Stock Futures