May 05, 2017 07:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9400 Call adds 2.16 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O cues: Nifty 9200 Put added 5.5 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9400 Call added 2.16 lakh shares in Open Interest.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9300 Put added 11.05 lakh shares in Open Interest on May 4
Nifty 9200 Put added 5.5 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9400 Call added 2.16 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on May 4 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 439 crore in Index Future
FIIs net buy Rs 1328 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 477 crore in Stock Future