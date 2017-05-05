F&O cues: Nifty 9400 Call adds 2.16 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues:

Nifty 9300 Put added 11.05 lakh shares in Open Interest on May 4

Nifty 9200 Put added 5.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9400 Call added 2.16 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on May 4 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net sell Rs 439 crore in Index Future

FIIs net buy Rs 1328 crore in Index Options

FIIs net buy Rs 477 crore in Stock Future