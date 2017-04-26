Apr 26, 2017 07:48 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9250 Put adds 12.4 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O cues: Nifty 9200 Call shed 17.1 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9250 Put added 12.4 lakh shares in Open Interest.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9300 Put added 15.9 lakh shares in Open Interest on April 25
Nifty 9250 Put added 12.4 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9200 Call shed 17.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9400 Call added 6.3 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on April 25 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net sell Rs 805 crore in Index Future
FIIs net buy Rs 441 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy RS 1806 crore in Stock Future