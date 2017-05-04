App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 07:44 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

F&O cues: Nifty 9200 Put adds 7.4 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues:

Nifty 9300 Put added 6.4 lakh shares in Open Interest on May 3

Nifty 9400 Call added 4.8 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9200 Put added 7.4 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on May 3 (Provisional data from NSE)

FIIs net buy Rs 63 crore in Index Future

FIIs net buy Rs 1118 crore in Index Options

FIIs net sell Rs 436 crore in Stock Future

