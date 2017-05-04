May 04, 2017 07:44 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9200 Put adds 7.4 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9200 Put added 7.4 lakh shares in Open Interest.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9300 Put added 6.4 lakh shares in Open Interest on May 3
Nifty 9400 Call added 4.8 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9200 Put added 7.4 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on May 3 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 63 crore in Index Future
FIIs net buy Rs 1118 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 436 crore in Stock Future