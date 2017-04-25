F&O cues: Nifty 9150 Put adds 11.7 lakh shares in Open Interest

Apr 25, 2017 07:55 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9100 Put added 9.37 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9150 Put added 11.7 lakh shares in Open Interest.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9200 Put added 21.5 lakh shares in Open Interest on April 24
Nifty 9150 Put added 11.7 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9100 Put added 9.37 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9200 Call shed 18.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on April 24 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 403 crore in Index Future
FIIs net buy Rs 745 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net buy Rs 1204 crore in Stock Future