Fiberweb India rises 4%, to consider bonus issue on Dec 5

Shares of Fiberweb India rose 4.3 percent intraday Tuesday as board will consider bonus issue.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on December 5 to consider the issue of bonus shares to the existing shareholders.

At 13:30 hrs Fiberweb India was quoting at Rs 337.25, up Rs 6.65, or 2.01 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 389 and 52-week low Rs 123.75 on 16 May, 2017 and 02 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.3 percent below its 52-week high and 172.53 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 14.27 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 23.76.

Posted by Rakesh Patil