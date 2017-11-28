Fiberweb India rises 4%, to consider bonus issue on Dec 5

The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on December 5 to consider the issue of bonus shares to the existing shareholders.
Shares of Fiberweb India rose 4.3 percent intraday Tuesday as board will consider bonus issue.
The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on December 5 to consider the issue of bonus shares to the existing shareholders.
At 13:30 hrs Fiberweb India was quoting at Rs 337.25, up Rs 6.65, or 2.01 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 389 and 52-week low Rs 123.75 on 16 May, 2017 and 02 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 13.3 percent below its 52-week high and 172.53 percent above its 52-week low.
The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 14.27 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 23.76.Posted by Rakesh Patil