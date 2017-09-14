Ferro Alloys, Chartered Logistics, Gujarat Sidhee Cement up 9-20% on robust Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ferro Alloys Corporation, Chartered Logistics and Gujarat Sidhee Cement added 9-20 percent intraday Thursday on the back of robust June quarter numbers.

Ferro Alloys Corporation has turned profitable in Q1FY18 as it has reported profit of Rs 38.1 crore against loss of Rs 1.5 crore, in a year ago period.

The profit includes one-time gain of Rs 24.8 crore. Revenue was up 5.5 percent at Rs 144.8 crore.

Chartered Logistics has reported 16.7 percent increase in its Q1 net profit at Rs 3.5 crore against Rs 3 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, revenue was down 13.2 percent at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 38 crore.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement's Q1 net profit rose 79.2 percent at Rs 8.6 crore versus Rs 4.8 crore.

Revenue was up 3.6 percent at Rs 156.9 crore against Rs 151.5 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 147 percent at Rs 14.1 crore and margin rose 520 bps at 9 percent.

At 14:20 hrs Gujarat Sidhee Cement was quoting at Rs 31.45, up 13.95 percent and Chartered Logistics was quoting at Rs 21.85, up 6.07 percent.

At 14:22 hrs Ferro Alloys Corporation was quoting at Rs 10.56, up Rs 1.76, or 20 percent.

There were pending buy orders of 794,437 shares, with no sellers available.

