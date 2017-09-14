App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 14, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ferro Alloys, Chartered Logistics, Gujarat Sidhee Cement up 9-20% on robust Q1 numbers

Gujarat Sidhee Cement's Q1 net profit rose 79.2 percent at Rs 8.6 crore versus Rs 4.8 crore.

Ferro Alloys, Chartered Logistics, Gujarat Sidhee Cement up 9-20% on robust Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ferro Alloys Corporation, Chartered Logistics and Gujarat Sidhee Cement added 9-20 percent intraday Thursday on the back of robust June quarter numbers.

Ferro Alloys Corporation has turned profitable in Q1FY18 as it has reported profit of Rs 38.1 crore against loss of Rs 1.5 crore, in a year ago period.

The profit includes one-time gain of Rs 24.8 crore. Revenue was up 5.5 percent at Rs 144.8 crore.

Chartered Logistics has reported 16.7 percent increase in its Q1 net profit at Rs 3.5 crore against Rs 3 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, revenue was down 13.2 percent at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 38 crore.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement's Q1 net profit rose 79.2 percent at Rs 8.6 crore versus Rs 4.8 crore.

Revenue was up 3.6 percent at Rs 156.9 crore against Rs 151.5 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 147 percent at Rs 14.1 crore and margin rose 520 bps at 9 percent.

At 14:20 hrs Gujarat Sidhee Cement was quoting at Rs 31.45, up 13.95 percent and Chartered Logistics was quoting at Rs 21.85, up 6.07 percent.

At 14:22 hrs Ferro Alloys Corporation was quoting at Rs 10.56, up Rs 1.76, or 20 percent.

There were pending buy orders of 794,437 shares, with no sellers available.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.