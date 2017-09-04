Federal Bank gains over 2% after Jefferies initiates coverage

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Federal Bank gained over 2 percent intraday on Monday after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock

The global research firm has a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 140.

Jefferies observed that the improvement in asset quality will drive return on assets, while net interest margin is likely to be stable.

Meanwhile, it expects provision costs to be relatively benign. Jefferies also expects EPS and book value to grow at CAGR of 28 percent and 16 percent over FY17-20.

It sees a revival in loan growth and cost-control and better asset quality to be the key trigger for the stock going forward. The stock has gained around 3 percent in the past three days.

At 10:27 hrs Federal Bank was quoting at Rs 111.70, up Rs 1.55, or 1.41 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 112.90 and an intraday low of Rs 110.70.