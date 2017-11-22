App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FDC jumps 9%, Cipla gains over 1% on UK regulator approval for plants

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representational purposes
Picture for representational purposes
 
 
FDC share price rallied more than 9 percent and Cipla gained 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday after getting approval from the UK health regulator for their plants.

FDC's Goa Unit-III has received approval from the UK regulator to export uncoated tablets, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.

Pune Unit-I and II of pharma major Cipla has also received approval from the UK regulator to export veterinary products and human medicinal products.

At 10:30 hours IST, the stock price of FDC was quoting at Rs 219.50, up 5.17 percent and Cipla was up 0.97 percent at Rs 622.50 on the BSE.

