FDC jumps 9%, Cipla gains over 1% on UK regulator approval for plants

FDC share price rallied more than 9 percent and Cipla gained 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday after getting approval from the UK health regulator for their plants.

FDC's Goa Unit-III has received approval from the UK regulator to export uncoated tablets, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.

Pune Unit-I and II of pharma major Cipla has also received approval from the UK regulator to export veterinary products and human medicinal products.

At 10:30 hours IST, the stock price of FDC was quoting at Rs 219.50, up 5.17 percent and Cipla was up 0.97 percent at Rs 622.50 on the BSE.