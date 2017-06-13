Farm loan waiver negative for PSU banks, agri stress likely to increase: Nomura

Moneycontrol News

Farm loan waiver recently announced by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh governments is likely to pose stressed assets risk for PSU banks, Nomura said. In addition, poll bound states may also see such waiver that can increase agri debt size of banks, it feels.

"With expectations of a waiver now increasing in other states, there is a possibility of agri stress increasing elsewhere, especially poll-bound states," it said while estimating that around 2/3rd of the agri debt of Rs 9.5 lakh crore is in states where a debt waiver has been announced or promised, or in states that will go to the polls in the next two years.

After the Rs 36,500 crore debt waiver in Uttar Pradesh in April, the Maharashtra government has announced one of more than Rs 30,000 crore debt waiver. Punjab is also about to finalise its debt waiver package, and there are demands in Madhya Pradesh/Tamil Nadu to extend the debt waiver applicable to co-operative bank debt, even to the debt of commercial banks.

Most of these have been poll promises which are being demanded through agitation, the research house said.

While a debt waiver in the near term leads to relief in agri NPAs for banks in that state, Nomura feels it sets the wrong precedent for future servicing, and impacts on credit behaviour in other states.

PSUs and regional rural banks hold more than 85 percent of agri debt, hence this is negative for PSU banks, the brokerage house said, adding SBI is its only buy-rated PSU bank.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar