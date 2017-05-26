App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fall in crude prices sends aviation, paint stocks soaring 3-8%

Airlines gain in 3-5 percent range, while paint stocks rally between 3 and 8 percent on the back of cut in input cost prospects.

Fall in crude prices sends aviation, paint stocks soaring 3-8%

Moneycontrol News

Falling crude prices on the back of disappointment on the Street due to OPEC’s production policy pushed up stocks of aviation as well as paint companies.

Shares of Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of carrier IndiGo gained between 3 and 5 percent intraday. A fall in crude prices usually is considered to be positive for an airline as it would reduce fuel costs, thereby boosting its profitability.

Aviation26052017

Meanwhile, frontline paint stocks such as Asian Paints, Shalimar Paints and Kansai Nerolac, among others, gained between 3 and 8 percent intraday. For these companies, crude derivatives form a part of raw materials. Hence, a fall in crude prices helps in reducing input costs for a paint firm.

Paint_26052017

Oil prices plunged more nearly 5 percent on Thursday after OPEC and other major exporters extended their current deal to limit oil production for nine months, disappointing investors who were anticipating deeper cuts.

OPEC and other major producers, including Russia, will roll over their six-month deal to remove 1.8 million barrels a day from the market through March 2018. Investors had hoped the cartel might reduce output even further to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for almost three years.

At 10:42 hrs, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 486.55, up Rs 18.35, or 3.92 percent on the BSE. InterGlobe Aviation, meanwhile, was quoting at Rs 1,097.80, up Rs 24.10, or 2.24 percent on the BSE. SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 108.15, up Rs 4.40, or 4.24 percent on the BSE.

Among paints, at 10:43 hrs, Shalimar Paints was quoting at Rs 266.65, up Rs 17.35, or 6.96 percent. Asian Paints, on the other hand, was quoting at Rs 1,138.00, up Rs 25.65, or 2.31 percent. Kansai Nerolac Paints was quoting at Rs 404.05, up Rs 5.80, or 1.46 percent on the BSE. Berger Paints India was quoting at Rs 258.10, up Rs 15.20, or 6.26 percent.

tags #aviation #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #paints #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.