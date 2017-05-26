Fall in crude prices sends aviation, paint stocks soaring 3-8%

Moneycontrol News

Falling crude prices on the back of disappointment on the Street due to OPEC’s production policy pushed up stocks of aviation as well as paint companies.

Shares of Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of carrier IndiGo gained between 3 and 5 percent intraday. A fall in crude prices usually is considered to be positive for an airline as it would reduce fuel costs, thereby boosting its profitability.

Meanwhile, frontline paint stocks such as Asian Paints, Shalimar Paints and Kansai Nerolac, among others, gained between 3 and 8 percent intraday. For these companies, crude derivatives form a part of raw materials. Hence, a fall in crude prices helps in reducing input costs for a paint firm.

Oil prices plunged more nearly 5 percent on Thursday after OPEC and other major exporters extended their current deal to limit oil production for nine months, disappointing investors who were anticipating deeper cuts.

OPEC and other major producers, including Russia, will roll over their six-month deal to remove 1.8 million barrels a day from the market through March 2018. Investors had hoped the cartel might reduce output even further to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for almost three years.

At 10:42 hrs, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 486.55, up Rs 18.35, or 3.92 percent on the BSE. InterGlobe Aviation, meanwhile, was quoting at Rs 1,097.80, up Rs 24.10, or 2.24 percent on the BSE. SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 108.15, up Rs 4.40, or 4.24 percent on the BSE.

Among paints, at 10:43 hrs, Shalimar Paints was quoting at Rs 266.65, up Rs 17.35, or 6.96 percent. Asian Paints, on the other hand, was quoting at Rs 1,138.00, up Rs 25.65, or 2.31 percent. Kansai Nerolac Paints was quoting at Rs 404.05, up Rs 5.80, or 1.46 percent on the BSE. Berger Paints India was quoting at Rs 258.10, up Rs 15.20, or 6.26 percent.