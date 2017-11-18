App
Nov 17, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FACT locked at 5% upper circuit on strong Q2 numbers

The company has turned profitable as it has reported net profit of Rs 2.8 crore against loss of Rs 24.4 crore, in the year ago period.

Nov 17, 2017 02:15 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has locked at 5 percent upper circuit on the back of strong September quarter numbers.

There were pending buy orders of 80,475 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has turned profitable as it has reported net profit of Rs 2.8 crore against loss of Rs 24.4 crore, in the year ago period.

Meanwhile, revenue of the company was down 3.7 percent at Rs 605.3 crore against Rs 628.7 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) rose 64.5 percent at Rs 88.7 crore and EBITDA margin was up 600 bps at 14.6 percent.

At 14:10 hrs Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore was quoting at Rs 41.85, up Rs 1.95, or 4.89 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 63.65 and 52-week low Rs 21.50 on 03 May, 2017 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.25 percent below its 52-week high and 94.65 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

