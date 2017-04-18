App
Apr 18, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric may trade is expected to trade sideways to lower as demand have been lower this season.

Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric continues its down trend on Monday tracking lower prices in spot market due to lower demand and the supplies too reduced. Turmeric arrivals in the country is sliding in the last fortnight to 40,014 tonnes (Apr 1-15) compared to 53,762 tonnes during second half of March, as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric may trade is expected to trade sideways to lower as demand have been lower this season. There is anticipation good demand in the physical market as prices have touched lowest this season. The upcountry and spot demand is steady and not picking up as expected.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

