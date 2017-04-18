Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric continues its down trend on Monday tracking lower prices in spot market due to lower demand and the supplies too reduced. Turmeric arrivals in the country is sliding in the last fortnight to 40,014 tonnes (Apr 1-15) compared to 53,762 tonnes during second half of March, as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric may trade is expected to trade sideways to lower as demand have been lower this season. There is anticipation good demand in the physical market as prices have touched lowest this season. The upcountry and spot demand is steady and not picking up as expected.

