Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric jumped more than 3% on Wednesday as the physical demand is rising and market arrivals are diminishing. However, the trend seems to be little sideways on reports of good rains in turmeric growing areas.

Outlook

Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on improving demand from upcountry buyers and expectation that farmer may sow lesser area this season.

