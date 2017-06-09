Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric close with a gain on Thursday but the trend seems to be little sideways on reports of good rains in turmeric growing areas. However, the prices may recover as market is expecting lesser sowing this season.

Outlook

Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on improved demand from upcountry buyers and expectation of lower area this season. However, good showers in turmeric growing states in coming days may pressurize prices.

