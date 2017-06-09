App
Jun 09, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on improved demand from upcountry buyers and expectation of lower area this season.

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric


NCDEX Turmeric close with a gain on Thursday but the trend seems to be little sideways on reports of good rains in turmeric growing areas. However, the prices may recover as market is expecting lesser sowing this season.


Outlook


Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on improved demand from upcountry buyers and expectation of lower area this season. However, good showers in turmeric growing states in coming days may pressurize prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

