Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric have recover in last two trading days but close the week about 3% down on lower demand and higher supplies. There was lower demand all season from upcountry and industrial buyers.

Outlook

Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on anticipation of lower level buying. There is sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industrial buyers. The arrivals in physical market have been lower due to less realization for the farmers.

