Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric traded on positive note as fresh buying is seen on Monday from the lower levels. The is steady demand in the physical market against higher stock levels. There was lower demand all season from industrial buyers.

Outlook

Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on lower level buying but sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industrial buyers may pressurize prices. The arrivals in physical market have been lower due to less realization for the farmers.

