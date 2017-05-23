App
May 23, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on lower level buying but sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industrial buyers may pressurize prices.

Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric


NCDEX Turmeric traded on positive note as fresh buying is seen on Monday from the lower levels. The is steady demand in the physical market against higher stock levels. There was lower demand all season from industrial buyers.


Outlook


Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on lower level buying but sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industrial buyers may pressurize prices. The arrivals in physical market have been lower due to less realization for the farmers.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

