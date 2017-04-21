Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric prices recovers for the second successive session on Thursday on lower arrivals and steady increase in demand at lower levels. Turmeric arrivals in the country is declining in first 20 days in April to 66,025 tonnes (Apr 1-20) compared to 1,15,768 tonnes during the same period in March, as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric may trade is expected to trade sideways to higher as supplies have been lower and there is some increase in demand. There is anticipation good demand in the physical market as prices have touched lowest this season. The upcountry and spot demand is steady and not picking up as expected.

