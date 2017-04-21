App
Apr 21, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric may trade is expected to trade sideways to higher as supplies have been lower and there is some increase in demand.

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric prices recovers for the second successive session on Thursday on lower arrivals and steady increase in demand at lower levels. Turmeric arrivals in the country is declining in first 20 days in April to 66,025 tonnes (Apr 1-20) compared to 1,15,768 tonnes during the same period in March, as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric may trade is expected to trade sideways to higher as supplies have been lower and there is some increase in demand. There is anticipation good demand in the physical market as prices have touched lowest this season. The upcountry and spot demand is steady and not picking up as expected.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

