Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric continue its down trend on Monday tracking lower prices in spot market due to higher supplies and steady demand. However, turmeric arrivals in the country is on higher side during second half of March at 79,534 tonnes compared to 63,965 tonnes during last month same period, as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric may trade sideways to higher in coming sessions on anticipation good demand in the physical market as prices have touched lowest this season. The upcountry and spot demand is steady and not picking up as expected. There is a possibility of revival of as prices as it have been trading at lower levels for the season.

